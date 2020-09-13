John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson “played almost as well as he could”

Getty Images

The Ravens picked up where they left off in 2019. NFL MVP Lamar Jackson did, too.

Jackson got off to a great start, completing 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He adding 45 yards rushing, leading the Ravens on the ground.

“Lamar played outstanding,” coach John Harbaugh told PFT by phone after the 38-6 win. “He was the difference. He got our offense going.”

Jackson’s career is still getting going in the grand scheme of things. Including Sunday, he has started only 32 regular-season games. Harbaugh said he has seen Jackson’s growth and maturity as he gains more experiences and sees more defensive looks both during camp and today. Not that there’s much more that Jackson needs to do to get to his ceiling.

“He played almost as well as he could,” Harbaugh said.

So did the Ravens, who avenged their most recent home regular-season loss from nearly a year ago and ran their regular-season winning streak to 13.