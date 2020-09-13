Josh Allen TD run puts Bills up 7-0

Getty Images

Josh Allen ran for nine touchdowns in 2019 and the Bills quarterback has his first of 2020.

Allen kept the ball for a two-yard stroll into the end zone with just under six minutes left to play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets. The score was the first of the season for either team, so the Bills lead 7-0.

Allen did a lot of work with his arm leading up to the touchdown. He was 4-of-4 for 42 yards through the air during the scoring drive.

The touchdown drive was the second time that the Bills moved the ball into Jets territory. The first possession ended with an Allen fumble, which has been an issue for him in the past as his turnovers mitigate some of the big plays he can make for the Buffalo offense.