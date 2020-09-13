Josh Allen’s second fumble helps Jets get on board

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said this summer that his mindset about running the football is a little different this year, but his approach to holding onto the football hasn’t changed much.

Allen had 14 fumbles in the 2019 regular season and another one as the team was losing their lead over the Texans in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card round. He’s already up to two in the 2020 season.

Allen was stripped by Jets safety Marcus Maye in the first quarter to end a promising drive and Allen lost another ball while trying to get over Jets defensive back Bless Austin while in scoring position late in the second quarter. Those turnovers marred what’s been an otherwise fine day for the quarterback.

He’s 20-of-26 for 161 yards and two touchdowns and he’s picked up 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Those scores put the Bills up 21-0, but the Jets were able to get on the board after the second turnover. Sam Ficken‘s field goal made it a 21-3 game at the break.

Sam Darnold hit Le'Veon Bell for 30 yards and connected with Jamison Crowder four times to move the team into scoring position for the first time all day. Before that point, the Jets had one first down, an interception and 32 yards of offense. They also had a delay of game on the first play after a kickoff in an empty stadium, which was right in line with most of the rest of the first 30 minutes.