Kenny Clark out with groin injury

The Packers are nursing a 22-10 lead over the Vikings, but they have some concerning injuries cropping up.

The team announced that defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) and guard Lucas Patrick (shoulder) were out for the rest of the game.

Clark’s absence in the middle ought to make it easier for the Vikings to run.

He walked off the field under his own power just before halftime.

Patrick’s injury has caused yet another shuffle on the line. He was starting at left guard, so Elgton Jenkins could start at right tackle for the injured Billy Turner. With Patrick’s injury, Jenkins went back to his normal spot and Rick Wagner came in at right tackle.