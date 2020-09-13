Lane Johnson expected to play against Washington

Getty Images

The Eagles ruled out a couple of players on Saturday who were originally listed as questionable, but right tackle Lane Johnson wasn’t one of them.

Johnson was limited at practice all week because of an ankle injury and NFL Media reports that he is expected to give it a go against Washington on Sunday. Having Johnson, who had surgery on his ankle in August, would allow the Eagles to avoid replacing a third projected starter on their offensive line. Left tackle Andre Dillard and right guard Brandon Brooks are both out for the season.

Running back Miles Sanders and defensive end Derek Barnett were the two players downgraded to out on Saturday. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery were ruled out on Friday.

There was better injury news at wide receiver. First-round pick Jalen Reagor is set to play despite suffering a small tear to the labrum in his shoulder late last month.