Lane Johnson out for Eagles against Washington

A report from NFL Media on Sunday morning indicated Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson would play against Washington despite an ankle injury that left him listed as questionable, but that’s not how things played out.

Johnson was on the team’s inactive list when it was released 90 minutes before kickoff. Running back Miles Sanders and defensive end Derek Barnett were ruled out of the game on Saturday after initially being listed as questionable as well.

Multiple reports indicate that fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle with Nate Herbig in the lineup at right guard. The original plan was for Johnson and Brandon Brooks to hold those spots, but Brooks is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard is also out for the year, but they have a more experienced replacement on hand for him in Jason Peters.