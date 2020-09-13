Leighton Vander Esch out with collarbone injury

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch missed seven games last seaon with spinal stenosis. He underwent surgery in January and plays with a small neck roll under his pads to help with “shock.”

He declared himself fully healthy and ready to return to action.

But Vander Esch didn’t make it out of the first half without another injury.

After being checked out on the sideline, Vander Esch headed inside for an X-ray.

The Cowboys report Vander Esch has a collarbone injury. They initially listed him as questionable to return but since have downgraded Vander Esch to out.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys tied the Rams on an eight-play, 80-yard drive after a Rams missed field goal. Ezekiel Elliott took a Dak Prescott pass 19 yards to the end zone.

Elliott has two catches for 29 yards.

Prescott has completed eight of nine passes for 110 yards and the touchdown.