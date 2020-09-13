Le’Veon Bell doubtful to return with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell took issue with head coach Adam Gase resting him during a scrimmage because of hamstring tightness by saying that nothing was wrong with that body part.

There’s now something wrong with Bell’s hamstring. He’s on the team’s bench with his helmet off and a wrap on his hamstring in the third quarter of their game against the Bills. The team calls Bell doubtful to return on Sunday.

Frank Gore is handling the rushing duties for the Jets, who drew within 21-10 on a 69-yard touchdown by wide receiver Jamison Crowder. He caught a quick out from Sam Darnold and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone.

That score, a couple of sacks by safety Marcus Maye and two missed field goals by Bills sixth-round pick Tyler Bass have kept the Jets in it, but a fumble by tight end Chris Herndon slowed their comeback bid early in the fourth quarter.