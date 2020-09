Getty Images

Marlon Humphrey had an interception in the first quarter.

He went to the bench in the second quarter, appearing to be in a lot of pain.

The Ravens cornerback is questionable with a shoulder injury.

He has an interception and 8-yard return of Baker Mayfield that set up the Ravens’ first touchdown. He also has a tackle and two pass breakups.

Anthony Averett replaced Humphrey.

The Ravens lead 10-6 but are on the move nearing halftime.