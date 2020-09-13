Marlon Mack carted to locker room

Getty Images

Colts running back Marlon Mack suffered what looked like a potentially serious injury in the first half of today’s game in Jacksonville.

Mack went down after attempting to turn upfield and appeared to hurt his ankle or Achilles tendon. He went to the sideline and then took a cart to the locker room.

The initial word is that Mack is questionable to return, but it didn’t look like the kind of injury he’d come back from today.

Mack was playing well before he got hurt, with four carries for 26 yards and three catches for 30 yards. With Mack out, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor will get more touches in the Colts’ offense.