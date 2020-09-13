Marlon Mack to have MRI on Achilles injury

Getty Images

Colts running back Marlon Mack is headed for tests after injuring his leg in the team’s season-opening loss to the Jaguars.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed that Mack hurt his Achilles and is headed for an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Mack was injured in the first half of the 27-20 loss.

Mack had four carries for 26 yards and three catches for 30 yards before being hurt.

Nyheim Hines led the Colts with 28 rushing yards while rookie Jonathan Taylor finished the day with nine carries for 22 yards. The two players also combined for 14 catches as Philip Rivers made frequent use of his backs while throwing the ball in his first Colts outing.