Michael Thomas twists ankle late in win

In what arguably amounted to garbage time during Sunday’s Saints-Buccaneers game, the victors may have sustained a setback.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara rolled up on the lower leg of Saints receiver Michal Thomas near the goal line. Thomas hobbled off.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Thomas was walking fine in the locker room after the win, but he hadn’t let the trainers look at it. They were still trying to examine him.

Eventually, they will. Eventually, we’ll find out whether it’s something that could slow down Thomas, who shattered the single-season receiving record in 2019.