Mike Evans active for Bucs

The Buccaneers might not have a full-strength Mike Evans, but at least they’ll have Mike Evans.

Their star receiver is active for this afternoon’s game against the Saints, though he’s been bothered by a hamstring injury, and may be on some degree of pitch count.

The Buccaneers inactives Sunday are quarterback Ryan Griffin, wide receiver Cyril Grayson, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, cornerback Parnell Motley, outside linebacker Cam Gill, guard Aaron Stinnie, and defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

For the Saints, defensive end Marcus Davenport and guard Cesar Ruiz are inactive, along with wide receiver Marquez Callaway, cornerback PJ Williams, linebacker Zach Baun, and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.