Mike Williams not expected to play for Chargers Sunday

The door was left open for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals, but it doesn’t look like he will be walking through it.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams is not expected to play in Cincinnati.

Williams injured his shoulder during an August practice and was able to return to practice this week in a limited fashion. He was listed as questionable on Friday.

Keenan Allen would front an inexperienced receiver group if Williams is indeed out. Jason Moore has two career catches, Jalen Guyton didn’t catch any passes in three games last year and two draft picks — fifth-rounder Joe Reed and seventh-rounder KJ Hill — round out the group.

Right guard Trai Turner, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and tight end Virgil Green are also listed as questionable for the Chargers. Center Mike Pouncey has been ruled out.