Mitchell Trubisky: This is just one game

When the Bears were down 23-6 to the Lions in the second half of Sunday’s game, it was easy to imagine chatter after the game about whether they erred by naming Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback.

By the time the game was over, it was clear that such talk would not be on the table. Trubisky threw three touchdowns in the final quarter, including a 27-yarder to Anthony Miller that made the Bears 27-23 winners in Detroit.

After the game, Trubisky said he wasn’t going to make too much of the start to a long season.

“For me, it’s just one game at a time,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “This is only one game. I’ve got to continue to stay focused, to stay in this mental space that I’m in and just keep getting after it every single week. If you’re focused on writing the story while you’re going through it, then you kind of distract yourself. It’s better to just stay present, live in the moment. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”

Trubisky was 20-of-36 for 242 yards overall and 12-of-16 after halftime, so he saved his best for last on Sunday. He’ll try to keep that going against the Giants in Week Two.