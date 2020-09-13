No tanking here: Gardner Minshew leads Jaguars over Colts

Getty Images

Someone forgot to tell Gardner Minshew that the Jaguars are tanking for Trevor Lawrence.

Minshew, the second-year quarterback whom some thought was just a placeholder for the future franchise quarterback the Jaguars draft in 2021, turned in an outstanding effort today to beat the Colts.

Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Jaguars beat the Colts 27-20.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers threw the ball around a lot in his debut with the team, completing 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards, but he threw two picks. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor looked good in the passing game, catching all six of the passes thrown to him for 67 yards. The Colts are going to need more from Taylor, as running back Marlon Mack suffered what looked like an Achilles injury.

It may turn out that the Jaguars have an ugly season ahead of them. But they’re certainly not tanking. They’re playing to win, and Minshew delivered.