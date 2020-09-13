Packers roll Vikings 43-34

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 13, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

Once Aaron Rodgers got started, he was hard to stop.

The Packers blew past the Vikings after a slow start, taking a 43-34 win on the road after a sluggish beginning to the regular season.

Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns to lead them to the win, with two of the touchdowns coming in the final minute of the first half.

Davante Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two of the touchdowns, but Rodgers spread the ball to seven different receivers, and allowed backup Tim Boyle to take the knees to kill the clock.

It was the most points the Vikings have allowed under Mike Zimmer, as they were without defensive end Danielle Hunter, and Yannick Ngakoue was ineffective in his first game.

The Packers lost guards Lane Taylor and Lucas Patrick to injury, along with nose tackle Kenny Clark. So it was far from a perfect day.

But it was close.

43 responses to “Packers roll Vikings 43-34

  1. Destroyed. All but ten of the Vikings Points and 100 of the Vikings yards came in garbage time.

    The Vikings just lost their Super Bowl.

  4. Its going to be a long season. when the young corners look like that against a declining QB and garbage WRs (except adams) and make them look good. yikes.

  6. Congrats to Aaron. And packer fans…. the vikings secondary is a below average unit and Aaron
    picked them apart.

  7. an early christmas in green bay where cheese eaters can celebrate a regular season win for another year. woot!

  8. Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard took the ‘Vaunted Viking’ defense to school. The Viking’s failed!

  10. Look on the bright side,Vike fans. At least you’re in the third and final year of Kurt’s contract.

  11. A division win on the road to start. I’ll take it. Hope Clark and Taylor are okay. Need them. Hope Turner returns soon.

  12. Zimmer has lost 3 times to LaFleur in just less than a calendar year. LaFleur has only 3 regular season losses in over a calendar year. Sinking in?

  13. I had the Vikings at 3-13 before the season started, but after this ugly loss that wasnt even as close as the score, I cant see them winning more than two games this year.

    They even had three or four calls the refs gifted them when there was clearly no penalty, and they still couldnt get it done.

  19. Same old story. The better QB usually wins. People who wrote off the Packers offense and Aaron Rodgers were mistaken. Rodgers threw for 360 yards and 4 TD’s and the Packers rushed for 158 yards.
    Matt LeFleur is in his 2nd year now and he’s going to be able to do things he couldn’t do last year.
    As for the Vikings, their defense gets plenty of hype, but many times they don’t deliver. That was the case today.
    Big win for the Pack in the Vikes’ stadium.

  21. Calvin Hobbes says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Congrats to the Packers for beating both the Vikings and the refs, amirite @LiberalsRuinEverything?
    __________________________________

    Did you watch this game? The refs handed the Vikings their first couple scores. If not for the refs, this would have been a blowout extraordinaire. Stop, just stop. Have some humility or passion or common sense. Stop with the refs already.

  23. Percy needs to pay more attention to board allegiances. Which rookie corner was Violet and which one was shrinking?

  24. Zimmer will coach up the young guys and they will be better as the season progresses. They lost talent on the d line too

  25. Congrats to the packers, not the fans, but to the team and their HC. They outplayed and out coached the Vikings today. Cousins sucks and can never lead a team. The DB’s of the Vikings are horrible, they can’t cover, they don’t play the ball, and they don’t tackle. When your CB starting duo are Holton Hill and Mike Hughes, you should be worried. Look at every big play from the packers today and all but one will feature #24 Holton Hill giving up the play. I’m not expecting anything from this team this year.

  27. packerlies says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Percy needs to pay more attention to board allegiances. Which rookie corner was Violet and which one was shrinking?
    __________________________

    Wait, Whut? Pretty sure where the shrinking was.

  30. And this is why, as a vikings fan, i never wanted cousins. The sooner they cut that dead weight, the sooner they can try and make some actual noise.

  31. Wow, imagine the score if Green Bay’s defense hadn’t packed it in to start the 4th!? Rodgers looked as sharp as I’ve ever seen him. So much for the washed up old man with declining skills narrative.

  33. Did the fake season start today?
    —–
    If you’re done with the NFL, be done and quit telling us about it. No one cares.

  34. mypercyhurts2 says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm
    That was close? Garbage time points are no way to go through life, Son.

    ————

    The way the Packers were dominating they shouldn’t have given up that many points period. Garbage time or not have some pride.

  35. Ngakoue stat line….0 tackles, 0 assists, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for loss. The Jags say thanks for the second round pick. Ngakuoue should have taken their offer of $20M/yr. He won’t get anywhere near that if he continues to play like he did today.

  36. One big benefit for the Vikings was that with a empty stadium, the players couldn’t hear their fans boo

  38. Cheesy is so upset he commented three times in two minutes.

    Icing on the cake.

    The cake:
    Dalvin Cook 50 yards
    Vikings defense gives up 41 points and 522 yards.
    Kirk’s bewildered stare into the distance when down by two scores at the end of the first half.
    Adam Thielen talking trash in garbage time down by two scores. 😂
    The refs handing the Vikings at least 14 points.

  40. scrambles says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:49 pm
    And this is why, as a vikings fan, i never wanted cousins. The sooner they cut that dead weight, the sooner they can try and make some actual noise.
    ______

    Its a its just a circle the Vikings keep going in and has been for years.

    They get a FA well known FA QB he shows promise and takes them to post-season but comes up short of the superbowl and his age causes them to draft someone or find a young QB.. that young QB does 1 of 3 things…. fails horribly, has looks to be a franchise QB but has a career threatening injury, or plays well enough to get the Vikings to the playoffs witha good defense and run game, making the VIkings feel that they are just an expierienced QB away…. so they go get one in FA.

  41. danicafallsinlove says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    mypercyhurts2 says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm
    That was close? Garbage time points are no way to go through life, Son.

    ————

    The way the Packers were dominating they shouldn’t have given up that many points period. Garbage time or not have some pride.
    ____________________

    I dunno, I am still pretty proud of the way GB trucked MN. Look at it through whatever blinders you need to make it better.

  42. cheeseisfattening says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm
    an early christmas in green bay where cheese eaters can celebrate a regular season win for another year. woot!

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    I laughed out loud at this comment. This guy yaks all off season about how the Vikes will destroy the Packers and goes further stating that the Vikings will win the Super Bowl. But then he and all the Vikings end up doing what they have been doing since day 1 — sitting home watching the Packers in the playoffs and rooting against them.
    Memo to Vikings fans — the best QB in the division is Aaron Rodgers and it’s not even debatable. Kirk Cousins is a nice guy and easy to root for, but he is what he is — a good — not great — over-paid QB.
    The Packers beat the Vikings in every category today. They made the Vikings defense and their so-called defensive-minded, genius head coach look very ordinary today, just like they did in both games last year.
    Vikings fans, it’s been fun playing in your stadium again, and now we won’t have to play there again until 2021. And you all know you are in for another very long season.

  43. Did you watch this game? The refs handed the Vikings their first couple scores. If not for the refs, this would have been a blowout extraordinaire. Stop, just stop. Have some humility or passion or common sense. Stop with the refs already.
    _________________________________

    Did you even read his comment? He said the Packers had to beat the vikings and the refs. Have some humility or common sense. Comprehension is your friend

