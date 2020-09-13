Packers roll Vikings 43-34

Getty Images

Once Aaron Rodgers got started, he was hard to stop.

The Packers blew past the Vikings after a slow start, taking a 43-34 win on the road after a sluggish beginning to the regular season.

Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns to lead them to the win, with two of the touchdowns coming in the final minute of the first half.

Davante Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two of the touchdowns, but Rodgers spread the ball to seven different receivers, and allowed backup Tim Boyle to take the knees to kill the clock.

It was the most points the Vikings have allowed under Mike Zimmer, as they were without defensive end Danielle Hunter, and Yannick Ngakoue was ineffective in his first game.

The Packers lost guards Lane Taylor and Lucas Patrick to injury, along with nose tackle Kenny Clark. So it was far from a perfect day.

But it was close.