Packers up 22-10 at halftime on Vikings

Getty Images

The Packers Offense hadn’t flashed in the red zone, but their defense did.

And then Aaron Rodgers woke up.

After failing to convert a fourth-and-goal from the Vikings’ 1, the Packers answered with a safety, which was a bit of a spark which led to a 22-7 lead at halftime.

While Jaire Alexander‘s sack of Kirk Cousins in the end zone was good for two points, the Packers were frustrated when drives stalled at they had to settle for field goals.

That didn’t last, as Rodgers threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final minute of the half, hitting Davante Adams for a 24-yard touchdown, and then Marquez Vades-Scantling from 45 yards out.

The Vikings did get an early touchdown by Dalvin Cook, but have otherwise been stymied, with just 97 total yards at the break. Kirk Cousins completed his first two passes, but was picked off by Alexander on his fourth attempt just before halftime — which tells you about the Minnesota game plan and the Packers Defense.

The Vikings have been without defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for stretches of the game, with an apparent ankle issue. The Fox broadcast said he was getting re-taped on the sidelines, but he hasn’t been particularly effective. In the absence of Danielle Hunter (on IR for at least another two weeks), they need the recent trade acquisition to create pressure.