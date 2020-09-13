Patriots up 7-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Cam Newton‘s first half as the Patriots quarterback ended with New England up 7-3 over the visiting Dolphins.

Safety Adrian Phillips helped ensure the home team would remain in front by intercepting a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass in the final minute of the half. It was Fitzpatrick’s second interception of the half as 2019 defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore picked one off earlier in the half.

New England couldn’t turn that into points as a Christian Wilkins sack of Newton pushed them out of field goal range. Newton had more luck on an earlier possession when he completed three passes and ran for a touchdown that opened the scoring for both teams.

Phillips’ pick did not lead to points either. They moved into position for a 45-yard field goal, but Nick Folk missed the kick to keep the lead at four points.

Newton ended the half 6-of-9 for 72 yards through the air and he ran five times for 24 yards. Fitzpatrick was 12-of-15 for 115 yards, but the two picks helped keep the Dolphins from doing much with it.