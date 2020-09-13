Pats extend lead to 14-3 with another Cam Newton TD

Getty Images

Tom Brady ran for two touchdowns in a game three times during his time with the Patriots.

Cam Newton is two behind him less than three quarters into his New England tenure. Newton sprinted 11 yards on a designed run to cap an impressive drive with his second score of the afternoon. The play was reviewed as it appeared Newton might have been out of bounds before breaking the plane, but stood as called after a second look.

The touchdown made it 14-3 with over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

Newton opened the drive by hooking up with Julian Edelman for two straight first downs and he then hit James White for another one. He’s now 10-of-13 for 118 yards and he’s leading the team with 41 yards on seven carries.

It’s a new look offense for the Patriots and things haven’t been perfect. They’ve been good enough to make you think the unit can be an effective one this season, however.