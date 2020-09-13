Pats lose scoring chance when N’Keal Harry fumbles out of the end zone

Getty Images

The Patriots looked set to go up by 18 points in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but they couldn’t get the final yard they needed.

Cam Newton hit wide receiver N'Keal Harry near the end zone and Harry lost the ball when Jerome Baker hit him as he moved to break the plane at the end of his run. The ball bounced out of the end zone, which meant the Dolphins took over on their 20-yard-line after a touchback.

The Patriots opened the quarter with Newton’s second rushing touchdown and then forced a quick Dolphins punt to get the ball back. Newton piloted them from their own 21-yard-line to the Miami 10 before Harry’s fumble and the Dolphins Defense was looking gassed on the final plays of that drive.

They’re only down 14-3, though, and the change in possession could lead to a change in momentum. That effort will take place without wide receiver DeVante Parker. He’s out with the hamstring injury that bothered him during the practice week.