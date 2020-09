USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers don’t have a Super Bowl hangover to start the season opener.

They have 10 points and 102 yards on their first six plays, dominating the Cardinals thus far.

Robbie Gould kicked a 52-yard field goal on the 49ers’ first drive, which went for 41 yards.

San Francisco added a quick touchdown, with running back Raheem Mostert taking a short pass 76 yards for a touchdown. The first play of the 49ers’ second drive took 12 seconds.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 3-for-3 for 92 yards and the score.