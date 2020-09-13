Raiders up 17-15 at halftime over Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers have scored every time they touched the ball.

They still trail at halftime. It appears this is going to be a thing.

The Raiders are up 17-15 over Carolina at the break, able to get into the end zone while their opponent is settling for field goals.

Derek Carr‘s a clean 13-of-18 for 141 yards and a touchdown against a rebuilt Panthers secondary,which was without top corner Donte Jackson, who left with an early injury.

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown also left early with an ankle problem, and was replaced by Sam Young.

Teddy Bridgewater has moved the Panthers efficiently, but he’s going to be under pressure this season because it doesn’t appear they’re going to be able to stop people on a regular basis.