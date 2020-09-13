Ravens add Jimmy Smith to injury report with back spasms

Getty Images

The Ravens have made a late addition to their injury report.

The team announced that defensive back Jimmy Smith is considered questionable to play because of back spasms. Smith didn’t make any appearances on the injury report at any point this week.

Smith signed a one-year deal to remain with the Ravens in March. The move came after Smith got less interest from other teams than he was expecting at the start of free agency.

Smith has been a cornerback over his nine seasons in Baltimore, but is expected to see time at safety as part of the 2020 secondary. Whether that happens against Cleveland on Sunday will be a game-time call.