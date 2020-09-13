Ravens looking a lot like 2019 Ravens, leading Browns 24-6 at half

Getty Images

The Ravens went 14-2 last season. One of their losses was to the Browns, 40-24 in Week Four.

The Ravens are rolling against the Browns today, up 24-6 at halftime. The Browns are fortunate it’s not worse.

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard fumbled on a third-and-one play from the Cleveland 7-yard line, with Larry Ogunjobi forcing it and Myles Garrett recovering. It’s the only possession the Ravens didn’t score on.

The Browns have two turnovers and Austin Seibert has missed an extra point and a 41-yard field goal. Baker Mayfield threw an interception that Marlon Humphrey returned 8 yards and should have had another that the Ravens dropped. Punter Jamie Gillan fumbled a fake punt deep in the Browns’ own end that the Ravens used for a Justin Tucker field goal.

Lamar Jackson, who won the league MVP award last year, has gone 13-of-16 for 208 yards and two touchdowns, throws of 5 yards and 9 yards to tight end Mark Andrews. The last came with six seconds remaining in the half.

Jackson also has a team-leading 29 rushing yards on five carries.

Marquise Brown already has five catches for 101 yards, and Andrews has three for 25 yards and the two touchdowns.

Mayfield is 11-for-19 for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Browns’ only score came on Mayfield’s 1-yard pass to tight end David Njoku. Odell Beckham has only one catch for 16 yards and Jarvis Landry has three for 37.