Ravens rout Browns 38-6 as Lamar Jackson does Lamar Jackson things

Getty Images

For everyone who already has the Chiefs repeating as Super Bowl champions and Patrick Mahomes regaining his league MVP award, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens said, “Don’t forget about us.”

The Ravens, who were an AFC-best 14-2 last season, dominated the Browns from start to finish, winning 38-6 to spoil Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland debut. It marked the 16th consecutive season the Browns have opened with a loss.

Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns for a near-perfect pass rating of 152.1. He also ran for a team-leading 45 yards on seven carries before Robert Griffin III finished up the game in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens gained 403 yards.

Hollywood Brown caught five passes for 101 yards, all coming in the first half as the Ravens built a 24-6 halftime lead. Tight end Mark Andrews caught two touchdown passes and rookie J.K. Dobbins had two touchdown runs.

The Browns shot themselves in the foot with three turnovers, a missed extra point, a missed field goal, a botched fake punt and eight penalties.

Baker Mayfield was 21-of-39 for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked twice. Odell Beckham caught only three passes for 22 yards, while Jarvis Landry had five for 61.