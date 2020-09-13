Report: Cowboys fear Blake Jarwin tore his ACL

USA TODAY Sports

Blake Jarwin got a three-year, $24.5 million contract in the offseason. He got the undisputed starting job when Jason Witten signed with the Raiders after the Cowboys decided not to re-sign the franchise’s best ever tight end.

Jarwin, though, didn’t last until halftime of the season opener, leaving with a knee injury in the first half.

After the initial evaluation, the Cowboys fear Jarwin’s season is finished with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Jarwin will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Jarwin had one catch for 12 yards before leaving with his non-contact injury.

Dalton Schultz and Blake Bell are the only other tight ends on the team’s roster, so the Cowboys will have to find another tight end.

The Rams lead 20-14 near the end of the third quarter.