Report: Ziggy Ansah to work out for 49ers this week

Getty Images

49ers defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford both got nicked up during training camp, but both players were off the injury report this week and are set to play against the Cardinals in Week One.

That isn’t stopping the 49ers from taking a look at a potential addition to the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end Ziggy Ansah is going through COVID-19 testing in Santa Clara ahead of a scheduled workout with the team on Tuesday.

Ansah also met with the 49ers in August, but the team opted to sign Dion Jordan at that time. Jordan is currently on their practice squad.

Ansah had 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games for the Seahawks last season.