Reports: Mike Williams now likely to play against Bengals

Getty Images

The outlook for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has improved.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early on Sunday that Williams was not expected to play against the Bengals due to the shoulder injury that left him limited in practice this week. That was not the final word on the matter, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported several hours later that Williams is likely to play while adding that the team wants to see him go through pregame warmups to be sure he’s able to do the job. Schefter has chimed back in with a similar report as well.

It’s a positive development for the Chargers as their offense will already be without center Mike Pouncey and could be without right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga as well. Both were listed as questionable along with William and tight end Virgil Green on Friday.