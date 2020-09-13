Russell Wilson becomes second member of 30K/4K club

Getty Images

The Seahawks #LetRussCook today. And cook he did, completing 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, powering Seattle to a Week One win in Atlanta.

He also served up a little something else along the way: Russell Wilson became only the second player in league history to rack up 30,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in his career. The other? Hall of Famer Steve Young.

And Wilson isn’t all that far away from passing Young in both categories: Young finished with 33,124 passing yards and 4,239 rushing yards.

This is the first of what will be many all-time career accomplishments for Wilson, who has just started his ninth season and, given his oft-repeated intent to play until he’s 45, will have many more.