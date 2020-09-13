Russell Wilson cooks up a big win in Atlanta

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wanted his coaches to let him cook, and today he served up a feast.

Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Seahawks went to Atlanta and started the season with a dominant 38-25 win.

If Wilson can play that way all season — and if the Seahawks’ coaching staff is willing to let Wilson pass that much all season — this Seattle offense will be dangerous. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both topped 90 receiving yards, and Chris Carson caught all six of the passes thrown to him and turned two of them into touchdowns.

For the Falcons, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones both put up big numbers, but those numbers are less impressive when you consider that they were playing from behind all game. Todd Gurley also played well in his Falcons debut, but Atlanta’s defense is going to need to be a lot better if the Falcons are going to be a good team this year.

Seattle looks like it’s going to be a very good team this year. The NFC West figures to be competitive, but the Seahawks have every reason to see themselves as contenders.

7 responses to “Russell Wilson cooks up a big win in Atlanta

  3. I loved it in the playoffs when the Packers gained the game sealing 1st down and Pete Carroll threw a tantrum like a toddler whose mom wouldn’t buy him that shiny toy.

  4. Remember 3 years ago when the Seahawks dumped Sherman, Thomas, Kam, Avril, Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham & Paul Richardson and you all said they’d be the worst team in the NFL? Yeah, they’re 24-13 with two playoff appearances and 2 playoff wins since then.

    Oh, and their quarterback is the best player in the NFL.

    Have a nice season.

  5. That was pretty special. Greg Olson still has some juice. Russell Wilson was in mid season form with Lockett and Metcalf.

    At first I felt Seattle gave a lot for Jamal Adams but watching him play they could have tossed in another 1st round pick and it would have been worth it.

    He is all over the field blowing up run game, getting sacks and the defense looks much improved. They gave up a bunch of garbage yards when the game was out of hand but created turnovers.

  6. The Poster Formerly Known as Seahawk Boy Mike says:
    September 13, 2020 at 4:29 pm
    _________________________________________________________________________________________

    Russell Wilson is a dynamic QB, no doubt, but best QB in the NFL? I don’t know anyone who would trade Patrick Mahomes for Wilson.
    And remember — one game does not make a season.

  7. Happy with the win…Russ was amazing.
    Adams had a great game but man im still real worried about lack of a pass rush.
    1-0….Go Hawks!!

