Russell Wilson cooks up a big win in Atlanta

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wanted his coaches to let him cook, and today he served up a feast.

Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Seahawks went to Atlanta and started the season with a dominant 38-25 win.

If Wilson can play that way all season — and if the Seahawks’ coaching staff is willing to let Wilson pass that much all season — this Seattle offense will be dangerous. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both topped 90 receiving yards, and Chris Carson caught all six of the passes thrown to him and turned two of them into touchdowns.

For the Falcons, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones both put up big numbers, but those numbers are less impressive when you consider that they were playing from behind all game. Todd Gurley also played well in his Falcons debut, but Atlanta’s defense is going to need to be a lot better if the Falcons are going to be a good team this year.

Seattle looks like it’s going to be a very good team this year. The NFC West figures to be competitive, but the Seahawks have every reason to see themselves as contenders.