Saints spoil Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay debut

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 13, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

For much of the afternoon, the two old guys looked mostly like two old guys.

In the fourth quarter, the slightly less old one pulled away.

Drew Brees threw a pair of touchdowns to lead the Saints to a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, in Tom Brady‘s first game outside of New England.

The 41-year-old Brees was 18-of-30 passing for 160 yards, and made way for more Taysom Hill experiments along the way. Running back Alvin Kamara celebrated his new contract with 67 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. It wasn’t a day of offensive explosions, and wide receiver Michael Thomas limped off late after getting his ankle rolled up, giving them something to worry about.

But Brady was uncharacteristically off in his debut. The 43-year-old threw a pair of interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, negating his two touchdowns. He was 23-of-36 for 239 yards, for a 78.4 passer rating.

The Bucs also had plenty of other problems, getting a field goal blocked and fumbling a kickoff, giving coach Bruce Arians plenty of things to yell about this week.

The Saints also had a lot to do with Brady’s off day, based on the way they were playing defense. When Brees was hurt last year and Teddy Bridgewater was tending to things, they won games with defense and special teams, and that was similar to what happened Sunday.

23 responses to “Saints spoil Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay debut

  1. Goodnight Tom. Goodnight Gronk. Goodnight Van Noy and Elandon Roberts. Goodnight Jamie Collins. Have sweet 0-1 dreams tonight.

  3. Also spoiled those announcers’ debuts. They were grasping once they realized it wasn’t going to be a magical TB12 start.

  5. Before we crown Belichick as the reason why Brady was great, let’s wait to see what he does with Cam when the Pats are actually playing a real team. Something tells me the Seahawks will crush them next week.

  11. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    September 13, 2020 at 7:59 pm
    Some things never change, Brady immediately bolted from the field.


    Then why did they show him meeting with a couple of saint players

  13. ghjjf says:
    September 13, 2020 at 7:54 pm
    Brady can’t win without Belichick!

    —————————-

    I’d pump the brakes on that for now. Big difference playing the dolphins at home and playing the saints away.

  17. Tom was more concerned about his marketing. Not football huh Tompa, bro you are OLD FOCUS! Or give them their money back and retire.

  19. Was i the only one who watched this game and felt like the refs were terrible callinf tons of pi when should have been none and not callinf when could call.

  20. Not quite the same fundamentals and football iq in Tampa, huh, Tommy boy?

    Weaker OL, RB group, fundamentals, coaching and special teams and Defense.

    Brady still using the subbing of an RB to tip off the play and again, too much shotgun and empty backfield/spread sets.

    Makes his D look worse than it likely is and he throws 2 ints over it.

    Rinse and repeat.

    Watch next week as he tries to atone, forces balls and doubles down and possibly helps lose to go 0-2 and it’s over before it started. lol

    PS Gronk is cooked

  21. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:09 pm
    ghjjf says:
    September 13, 2020 at 7:54 pm
    Brady can’t win without Belichick!

    —————————-

    I’d pump the brakes on that for now. Big difference playing the dolphins at home and playing the saints away.

    13 5 Rate This

    —————

    They are both division games and we were told all offseason Miami would leapfrog the Pats with 237 million spent in FA. So, which is it?

    Also, old man Brees, well, looks old himself.

    Pats dominated and Tampa did not. In fact, Brady’s feet are slow in the pocket and he’s doing what he did the last 2 regular seasons after missing his 3rd ota in a row.

    Enjoy!

  22. I’d pump the brakes on that for now. Big difference playing the dolphins at home and playing the saints away.

    _____________
    Why? Weren’t both stadiums empty?

  23. Brady still using the subbing of an RB to tip off the play and again, too much shotgun and empty backfield/spread sets.
    ——————

    If you are referring to the 2 point conversion it was a pass play. Clueless and jealous fit you perfectly.

