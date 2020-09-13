Sam Darnold: I missed way too many throws

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen set a career-high in passing yards on Sunday, but things didn’t go as well for fellow 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold.

Darnold was 21-of-35 for 215 yards and an interception in the 27-17 loss. Those numbers are even more modest than they might appear. The Jets piled up yards on a meaningless late touchdown drive and Jamison Crowder turned a short pass into a 69-yard touchdown earlier in the second half.

“I missed way too many throws,” Darnold said to reporters after the game.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that the offense didn’t do “nearly enough” and that there’s “just so much to clean up” before they face the 49ers in next weekend’s home opener.