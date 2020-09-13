T.Y. Hilton feels he lost game for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts were heavy favorites over the Jaguars this week, but the scoreboard told a different story.

Jacksonville was the only team to have fans in attendance for Week One and they treated those who came out to a 27-20 win over their AFC South rivals. The Colts drove inside the Jaguars’ 30-yard-line in the final minute, but had three straight passes go incomplete to end their chances of tying the game.

Two of those passes were dropped by veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton, who said they were “just on me” while calling himself the reason why the Colts are 0-1.

“I lost the game,” Hilton said, via Michael McCleary of the Indianapolis Star.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was 19-of-20 with three touchdowns, the Colts running game never got going and Philip Rivers threw two interceptions, so there’s plenty of blame to go around in Indy this Sunday.