Tom Brady runs for touchdown to cap first Bucs drive

Getty Images

This new guy the Buccaneers have at quarterback is pretty good.

Tom Brady, in his first drive as a non-Patriot, led the Buccaneers to a quick touchdown and a 7-0 lead over the Saints.

He ran for the touchdown himself (Take that, Cam Newton), after leading a nine-play, 57-yard drive.

Brady completed both his passes, and moved the Bucs efficiently downfield with the help of a few Saints penalties. He had 29-yard gain to Chris Godwin, and a long pass interference call to get them in position for his sneak.

It still looks strange seeing him in the Buccaneers uniform, but he’s doing many of the things we’re used to seeing from him.