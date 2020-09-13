Tom Brady throws pick-six, then a quick touchdown

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a quarterback capable of big things — and bad ones — again.

Tom Brady plateaued after his first drive, and has gift-wrapped the Saints a 24-14 lead by throwing a pick-six to Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

It was his second pick of the day, and while no one is going to confuse him with Jameis Winston, Brady struggled since the opening possession. He was 7-of-13 for 53 yards and two picks on his next five possessions.

But as he’s done so often in his career, he responded well, throwing a touchdown to tight end O.J. Howard the next time he had the ball. His stats aren’t going to look great today, and the Bucs have taken advantage of some big penalties for field position. But it’s clearly a work in progress in his first game away from Bill Belichick and the Patriots.