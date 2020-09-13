Trai Turner inactive for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers are down two starting offensive linemen for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.

Center Mike Pouncey was ruled out with a hip injury on Friday and the team put right guard Trai Turner on the inactive list Sunday afternoon. Turner has a knee injury. Ryan Groy will start in his place.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, tight end Virgil Green and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are active after being listed as questionable.

Defensive lineman Cortez Broughton, defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, wide receiver Jason Moore, tackle Storm Norton, and tight end Donald Parham are also inactive for Los Angeles.

The Bengals ruled defensive tackle Geno Atkins and safety Shawn Williams out on Friday. Cornerback LeShaun Sims is out after being listed as doubtful and the Bengals will also go without running back Trayveon Williams, linebacker Markus Bailey, cornerback Torry McTyer, and guard Shaq Calhoun.