Trubisky leads comeback as Bears stun Lions

Mitchell Trubisky continues to own Matt Patricia’s defense.

Trubisky, the much-maligned Bears quarterback, never gets maligned when he goes against the Lions. In four games against the Lions since Patricia became Detroit’s coach, Trubisky has completed 88 of 127 passes for 1,108 yards, with 12 touchdowns and one interception. The Bears have won all four games.

That includes today’s dramatic comeback, when the Bears got off to a very slow start and appeared poised to lose, before a dramatic three-touchdown fourth quarter led Chicago to a 27-23 win. Today Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 242 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Adrian Peterson was a bright spot for the Lions, carrying 14 times for 93 yards. The Lions probably should have given him the ball even more, including late in the fourth quarter, when a Matthew Stafford pass was intercepted by Kyle Fuller, in the single most important play to the Bears’ comeback.

Even after falling behind, the Lions had a chance to come back, and Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift appeared to have a game-winning touchdown pass in his hands with just seconds to play. But he couldn’t hold on, and the Lions lost.

In what figures to be a competitive NFC North, this game will be one that the Lions look back on and shake their heads at what could have been. And it may just be the game that saved Trubisky’s job.