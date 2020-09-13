Washington making life miserable for Carson Wentz, trails only 17-14

Getty Images

Washington may end up losing to the Eagles, but it has shown today its defense is for real.

Carson Wentz is going to be sore after this one. He will be less sore if the Eagles can hold on.

The Eagles lead 17-14 late in the third quarter with Washington driving after the Eagles turned it over on downs on the most recent sack by Washington.

Washington’s defense has six sacks of Wentz, including one by No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and 1.5 by Matt Ioannidis. Washington also has two interceptions of Wentz — one by Fabian Moreau and one by Jimmy Moreland — that led to Washington’s two touchdowns.

Washington trailed 17-0 but had scoring drives of 45 yards and 20 yards after the Eagles turnovers. A third interception was overturned when Ioannidis was offsides.

Eagles running back Boston Scott headed to the locker room with an unknown injury. That leaves the Eagles with only Corey Clement and Jason Huntley at the position.

Philadelphia also lost right tackle Jack Driscoll, who was subbing for Lane Johnson, in the third quarter. Jordan Mailata replaced him.

Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry limped off on the last play of the third quarter. He headed to the locker room with a hamstring injury.