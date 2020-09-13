Washington overcomes 17-point deficit to beat Eagles 27-17

Getty Images

Washington led Philadelphia 17-0 and 20-7 in the 2019 season opener before losing 32-27. Today was a reversal.

The Eagles led 17-0 and appeared firmly in control at the end of the first half before Washington scored 27 unanswered points to win 27-17 in a stunning upset. It was Washington’s first home opening win since 2014 and came in the debut of Ron Rivera, who is battling cancer.

The Washington turnaround began with a Fabian Moreau interception of Carson Wentz with 1:37 left in the first half. Washington converted with a five-play, 45-yard touchdown drive to close out the half, with Dwayne Haskins finding Logan Thomas for a 6-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left until halftime.

It was a preview of more to come for the defense of Washington.

Washington intercepted Wentz twice and forced a fumble. It sacked him eight times, with Ryan Kerrigan getting two and Matt Ioannidis and rookie Chase Young 1.5 each.

The team’s defense should earn NFC defensive player of the week honors as a group for the way they dominated the second half. The Eagles gained only 265 total yards and went 5-for-14 on third down.

Wentz was 24-of-42 for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dallas Goedert had eight catches for 101 yards and a score.

Haskins went 17-of-31 for 178 yards and the one touchdown.