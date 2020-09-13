Week One early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Jets at Bills

Jets: QB Joe Flacco, QB James Morgan, WR Denzel Mims, RB La’Mical Perine, LB Bryce Huff, LB Avery Williamson, DL John Franklin-Myers

Bills: DT Vernon Butler, QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, DL A.J. Epenesa, OL Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: WR Malcolm Perry, WR Lynn Bowden, S Clayton Fejedelem, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey

Patriots: T Korey Cunningham, TE Dalton Keene, LB Cassh Maluia, QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Josh Uche

Browns at Ravens

Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Greedy Williams, CB Kevin Johnson, LB Mack Wilson, T Chris Hubbard, DE Joe Jackson

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Bredeson, DT Justin Madubuike

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, S Julian Blackmon, DT Eli Ankou, WR Dezmon Patton, TE Noah Togiai

Jaguars:

Eagles at Washington Football Team

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Miles Sanders, DE Derek Barnett, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Alshon Jeffery, T Lane Johnson, DE Casey Toohill

Washington:

Bears at Lions

Bears: CB Duke Shelley, G Arlington Hambright, TE Eric Saubert, WR Riley Ridley, LB Robert Quinn, DE Mario Edwards

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Jeff Okudah, RB Jonathan Williams, S C.J. Moore, G Logan Stenberg, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DL Hunter Bryant

Packers at Vikings

Packers: DL Montravius Adams, S Raven Greene, QB Jordan Love, CB Parry Nickerson, LB Randy Ramsey, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, OL Billy Turner

Vikings: CB Harrison Hand, LB Ryan Connelly, T Ezra Cleveland, DT James Lynch, DE D.J. Wonnum

Seahawks at Falcons

Seahawks: RB DeeJay Dallas, WR Phillip Dorsett, T Jamarco Jones, T Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Alton Robinson, LB D'Andre Walker

Falcons: DT Marlon Davidson, DE Charles Harris, RB Qadree Ollison, T Timon Parris, CB Kendall Sheffield

Raiders at Panthers

Raiders: WR Rico Gafford, S Dallin Leavitt, T Brandon Parker, G John Simpson, DT Daniel Ross

Panthers: QB P. J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DE Shareef Miller, LG Dennis Daley, TE Colin Thompson