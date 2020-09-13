Will the Seahawks #LetRussCook?

Getty Images

The hashtag was trending earlier this week. Whether it registered with the powers that be in Seattle will become evident today.

Back in January, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made clear his desire (during a visit with PFT Live) to get the offense cranking in the first three quarters of the game, instead of waiting until the fourth quarter to demonstrate real urgency. Wilson has reiterated that concept more recently.

And it’s not simply some casual preference. Wilson wants to do more. He can do more. He’s one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he wants to be able to demonstrate that regularly — primarily since it makes his team more likely to win games.

Here’s the part that Seahawks fans hate to hear, so I’ll apologize in advance: If the Seahawks won’t #LetRussCook, he eventually will take his kitchen elsewhere. It’s that simple, and it’s (to use an industry term) dead-on balls accurate.

Wilson’s future in Seattle is tied in large part to whether the Seahawks let Wilson do what other great quarterbacks do. If they won’t, some other team is going to end up with a great quarterback, eventually.