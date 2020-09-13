With Ron Rivera getting halftime IV, Dwayne Haskins gave halftime speech

Getty Images

Soon after taking the head coaching job in Washington, Ron Rivera challenged quarterback Dwayne Haskins to become a better leader this season.

Haskins stepped up and delivered Sunday.

Rivera, who is undergoing cancer treatment for squamous cell carcinoma, needed intravenous therapy at halftime. So with Washington trailing Philadelphia 17-7 at intermission, it was Haskins who provided the needed motivation for the second half.

“Apparently Dwayne stepped up, and it was a pretty raucous one from what I heard,” Rivera said of Haskins’ speech, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

Haskins, voted a team captain this season, helped his team rally for an improbable 27-17 victory.

“He just basically got everybody riled up and put everyone on his back,” cornerback Fabian Moreau said. “Like a leader, he stepped up and gave a speech and everyone felt it, it was strong and it helped us.”