Report: X-rays negative on Jedrick Wills’ injured leg

It appears left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. avoided serious injury.

The Browns’ first-round choice injured his leg in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 38-6 loss to the Ravens. The X-rays were negative, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Wills will undergo an MRI on Monday just to be sure, but it appears only a bruise.

If the MRI checks out, Wills should be able to play Thursday night against the Bengals.

“I thought protection for the most part was great all day long,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was sacked twice. “I thought Jedrick played well.”

The Browns also had rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips and tight end David Njoku leave with knee injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown, according to Cabot.