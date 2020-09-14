Aldon Smith has a big night in his first game in nearly five years

Getty Images

So much for the narrative that football players who have missed multiple seasons of football can’t contribute.

Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith made an impressive return to the NFL, nearly five years — FIVE YEARS — since his last game.

According to the official NFL Game Summary, Smith participated in 54 snaps, 74 percent of the total for the Dallas defense. He had six solo tackles, five assists, one tackle for loss, one sack, and two quarterback pressures.

Smith started his career with 42 sacks in 43 regular-season games from 2011 through 2013. Now, seven years later, he has one sack in one game, without the benefit of preseason.

“Once he gets in game shape he will be dangerous,” a source close to Smith said.

Smith already is. And it’s already a great story of redemption for a player whose ability to overcome adversity should inspire all.