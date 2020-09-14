Ben Roethlisberger throws first touchdown since 2018

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played two games before a right elbow injury shut him down last season, but he didn’t throw a touchdown in either one of them.

That meant his streak without a scoring pass stretched back to an 11-yarder he threw to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 17 of the 2018 season. That streak came to an end and Smith-Schuster was on the receiving end once again.

It was a 10-yarder this time and it came after a T.J. Watt interception set the Steelers up in Giants territory. Watt jumped at the line of scrimmage and snared Daniel Jones‘ pass for the first Steelers takeaway of the season.

Chris Boswell, who didn’t miss an extra point last year, put his kick off the upright and the Steelers trail 10-9.