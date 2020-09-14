Brian Flores confirms Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the starter

USA TODAY Sports

When Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, he didn’t sound like he was planning a quarterback change.

He confirmed as much on Monday. Flores said that Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the team’s starter when they face the Bills next Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was 20-of-30 for 191 yards and three interceptions in the 21-11 loss to New England. Flores said after the game that Fitzpatrick put some drives together, but there were “just too many turnovers at the end of the day.”

There’s no arguing that point, but it would have been quite surprising for the Dolphins to make a change one game into the season. They felt Fitzpatrick was the right choice over Tua Tagovailoa coming into the season despite the veteran’s shortcomings and reversing that call so quickly wouldn’t provide much faith in the people making the decisions.