Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick had “some spurts,” but we can’t turn ball over

Getty Images

The Dolphins drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in April and his presence guarantees there will be thoughts about when he’ll move into a starting role until the moment it happens.

Such thoughts will be greater on days when the Dolphins lose and/or Ryan Fitzpatrick plays poorly. The Dolphins lost 21-11 to the Patriots on Sunday and Fitzpatrick was picked off three times, which didn’t lead to a question about a quarterback change but did lead head coach Brian Flores to say that’s not a recipe for success over the long term.

“Had some spurts there where we’re moving the ball, but obviously with turnovers, those are huge,” Flores said in his postgame press conference. “I mean, we talk about that a lot as a team. It’s tough to win when you turn the ball over. But I do think he had some, put some drives together. We need to finish the one. Just too many turnovers at the end of the day.”

Fitzpatrick said “you can’t do that and win games” in reference to the kind of turnovers that have always been part of the package for the veteran quarterback. If they continue to outweigh the good things, talk of turning to Tagovailoa will likely heat up.