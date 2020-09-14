Broncos promote P.J. Locke, Derrek Tuszka to active roster

Getty Images

The Broncos have expanded the number of players on the roster for Monday night’s game to 55 by promoting a pair of players from the practice squad.

Defensive back P.J. Locke and linebacker Derrek Tuszka are the two additions. Both players will revert to the practice squad Tuesday without going through waivers and can make the same round trip once more before they would be available to other clubs.

Tuszka was a seventh-round pick out of North Dakota State this year. He had 19 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks during his final year in school, which led to him being named a FCS All-American and the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year.

Locke was undrafted out of Texas last year. He gives the team a fourth safety while Tuszka provides more depth with Von Miller out of action.