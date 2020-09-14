Browns make a change at kicker, promote Cody Parkey

Getty Images

After one game and zero made kicks, the Browns are making a change at kicker.

The Browns are signing Cody Parkey from the practice squad to the active roster and he will be their kicker on Thursday night against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The decision to make a change is no surprise after Browns kicker Austin Seibert missed both of his attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Seibert missed both an extra point and a 41-yard field goal attempt. Neither of his two kickoffs reached the end zone and both were returned beyond the 25-yard line.

The Browns chose Seibert in the fifth round of last year’s NFL draft. Drafting a kicker is always a gamble, and this one didn’t pay off.

Parkey played three games for the Titans last year and has previously played for the Eagles, Dolphins and Bears, as well as a prior stint with the Browns. He’s best remembered for his infamous “double doink” miss for the Bears against the Eagles in the playoffs.